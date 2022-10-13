WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN TRINITY AND NORTH CENTRAL POLK COUNTIES...

At 211 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Apple Springs,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Apple Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

