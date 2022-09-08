WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

548 PM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fort

Bend and central Brazoria Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 548 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Iowa Colony, or 7 miles southwest of Manvel, moving southwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Angleton, Iowa Colony, Holiday Lakes, northeastern Bailey's Prairie,

Bonney and Rosharon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2926 9568 2929 9564 2929 9563 2930 9562

2931 9563 2933 9561 2933 9559 2934 9558

2936 9558 2944 9549 2944 9546 2945 9546

2940 9532 2912 9540

TIME...MOT...LOC 2248Z 030DEG 11KT 2939 9544

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

