SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

635 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...A line of strong thunderstorm will impact portions of

southeastern Wharton, southwestern Brazoria and central Matagorda

Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong

thunderstorm around the West Columbia area, moving south southwest

at around 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Matagorda, Lake Jackson, Angleton, Bay City, Clute, Sweeny, Richwood,

Brazoria, Jones Creek, Sargent, Wild Peach Village, Van Vleck and

Wadsworth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in League City.

LAT...LON 2854 9606 2913 9601 2910 9564 2915 9542

2886 9541

TIME...MOT...LOC 2334Z 010DEG 29KT 2905 9567

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

