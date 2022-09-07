WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

331 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Grimes,

Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto, Liberty, eastern Waller and

northern Harris Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Todd Mission to near Woodbranch to near

Batson. Movement was south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Willis,

Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Greater Greenspoint, Oak

Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village,

Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3004 9464 2996 9537 3007 9588 3049 9570

3040 9522 3045 9472 3017 9462

TIME...MOT...LOC 2031Z 019DEG 18KT 3031 9578 3021 9526 3029 9468

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

