WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas...

Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas...

Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of

Coldspring, or 15 miles northeast of Willis, moving south at 15

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Eastern Conroe, Cut And Shoot, North Cleveland and Evergreen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no significant damage is expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road

between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend

National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa

Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon.

Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible

evacuations.

At 19.0 feet (5.8 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

and begins flooding Cottonwood Campground. The river inundates

the restrooms upstream at Santa Elena Canyon parking lot. The

river begins to close all area roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.2 feet (3.4

meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late tomorrow morning and continue rising to 19.4 feet (5.9

meters) early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

19.0 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/01/2022.

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Wed Thu Fri Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7pm 7pm 7pm

Rio Grande

Castolon 15.0 11.2 Wed 2pm 12.3 16.5 18.1 19.0

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Castolon 4.6 3.4 Wed 2pm 3.8 5.0 5.5 5.8

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to

remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if

additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the

pumps.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage.

Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that

are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the

employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel

to remove the pumps.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Water pumps submerge.

- At 1:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.5 feet (4.4

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 1:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 14.5 feet (4.4 meters).

early Friday morning and continue rising to 16.6 feet (5.1

meters) Monday morning.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters).

17.6 feet (5.4 meters) on 10/22/2021.

Fld Observed Wed Thu Fri Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7pm 7pm 7pm

Boquillas 13.0 14.5 Wed 1pm 8.6 12.2 15.1 16.2

Boquillas 4.0 4.4 Wed 1pm 2.6 3.7 4.6 4.9

* WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood

stage, and low lying areas begin to flood.

At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the

river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to

residences or other structures are known to occur.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may

begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170.

- At 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.8 feet (3.0 meters).

ending at 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 10.2 feet (3.1 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.0 feet (4.0

meters) early Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters).

13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 08/24/2022.

Fld Observed Wed Thu Fri Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7pm 7pm 7pm

Presidio 5SE 9.0 9.8 Wed 2pm 10.1 11.6 12.3 12.9

Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.0 Wed 2pm 3.1 3.5 3.8 3.9

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is

likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent

farmland.

- At 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.7 feet (5.4

ending at 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 18.0 feet (5.5 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.7

feet (6.3 meters) early Sunday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022.

Fld Observed Wed Thu Fri Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7pm 7pm 7pm

Presidio Internation 15.5 17.7 Wed 2pm 18.3 19.2 19.9 20.6

Presidio Internation 4.7 5.4 Wed 2pm 5.6 5.9 6.1 6.3

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice.

minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is

expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate

lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground

and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with

the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and

therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through

Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze

in the lowlands, and may be threatened.

At 19.0 feet (5.8 meters), the river reaches major flood stage.

Flooding begins to occur upstream in Cottonwood Campground at

Castolon, as stages at each location are practically synonymous.

Moderate lowland flooding begins at the gage site, but no damage

occurs. The gage is inaccessible, as River Road is impassable at

several locations.

- At 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet (3.7

early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 20.1 feet

(6.1 meters) Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible

22.0 feet (6.7 meters) on 06/03/2019.

Fld Observed Wed Thu Fri Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7pm 7pm 7pm

Johnson Ranch 15.0 12.1 Wed 2pm 12.3 15.9 18.8 19.9

Johnson Ranch 4.6 3.7 Wed 2pm 3.8 4.8 5.7 6.1

