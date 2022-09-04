WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

745 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Brazos,

southwestern Houston and Madison Counties through 830 PM CDT...

At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Austonio to 10 miles south

of Centerville to 8 miles east of Hearne. Movement was southeast at

35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Northwestern Bryan, Madisonville, Austonio, Lovelady, Kurten, Wixon

Valley, Normangee and North Zulch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3111 9542 3090 9581 3084 9616 3063 9649

3070 9655 3074 9646 3091 9635 3097 9626

3109 9598 3109 9577 3114 9577 3116 9573

3121 9575 3127 9573 3129 9567 3132 9566

3137 9567 3140 9562

TIME...MOT...LOC 0043Z 328DEG 44KT 3130 9572 3111 9600 3089 9645

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

