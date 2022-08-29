WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1147 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern

Montgomery, San Jacinto, northwestern Liberty and Polk Counties

through 1245 PM CDT...

At 1146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Roman Forest to near Plum Grove to 11 miles

east of Cleveland to Batson. Movement was north at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Cleveland, Livingston, Shepherd, Onalaska, Splendora, Patton Village,

Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Coldspring, Point Blank, Plum Grove,

Goodrich, North Cleveland, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park,

West Livingston, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, Leggett, Moscow and

Moss Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Boaters on or near Lake Livingston, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3049 9473 3022 9464 3028 9488 3021 9505

3006 9523 3069 9530 3089 9507 3096 9490

3090 9463 3050 9454

TIME...MOT...LOC 1646Z 178DEG 29KT 3016 9517 3026 9506 3033 9489 3027

9462

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

