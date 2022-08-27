WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 27, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 241 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazoria and Galveston. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather