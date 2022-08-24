WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 220 PM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 315 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tomball, Spring, Greater Greenspoint, The Woodlands, Splashtown, Hooks Airport, Willowbrook and northwestern Bush Intercontinental Airport. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River Near Rosser. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Minor to moderate flooding of low areas and roads within the levees is expected. - At 1:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 34.2 feet. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 4.2 feet Monday morning. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river. - At 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 33.6 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.6 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather