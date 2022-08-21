WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 257 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Trinity and east central Houston Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 256 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hudson, or 8 miles west of Lufkin, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Apple Springs and Centralia. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3142 9500 3141 9498 3141 9497 3138 9495 3138 9496 3136 9495 3135 9496 3134 9496 3134 9491 3133 9490 3130 9489 3128 9488 3126 9490 3125 9487 3122 9486 3114 9496 3123 9510 3143 9501 TIME...MOT...LOC 1956Z 220DEG 26KT 3133 9488 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather