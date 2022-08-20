WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

241 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Harris

County through 315 PM CDT...

At 240 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Magnolia Park, or over Galena Park, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Northwestern Pasadena, South Houston, Humble, Galena Park, Jacinto

City, Midtown Houston, Cloverleaf, Downtown Houston, Northside /

Northline, Second Ward, Greater Heights, Neartown / Montrose, Greater

Eastwood, Near Northside Houston, Greater Fifth Ward, Aldine, Greater

Hobby Area, Greater Third Ward, Fourth Ward and University Place.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2959 9524 2966 9542 2998 9538 2992 9508

TIME...MOT...LOC 1940Z 190DEG 21KT 2974 9528

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood

stage, and low lying areas begin to flood.

At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the

river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to

residences or other structures are known to occur.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may

begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.1 feet (3.4 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 2:15 PM CDT Saturday was 11.3 feet (3.4 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this evening and continue falling to 3.0 feet (0.9

meters) Thursday morning.

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.0 feet (4.0 meters) on 08/18/2022.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Sat Sun Sun Sun

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Rio Grande

Presidio 5SE 9.0 11.1 Sat 2pm 10.2 6.9 5.0 3.8

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.4 Sat 2pm 3.1 2.1 1.5 1.2

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage,

inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is

likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent

farmland.

- At 2:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.4 feet (5.6 meters).

ending at 2:15 PM CDT Saturday was 19.1 feet (5.8 meters).

late this evening and continue falling to 6.4 feet (2.0

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

18.2 feet (5.5 meters) on 08/18/2022.

Fld Observed Sat Sun Sun Sun

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Presidio Internation 15.5 18.4 Sat 2pm 17.4 13.9 10.7 8.6

Presidio Internation 4.7 5.6 Sat 2pm 5.3 4.2 3.3 2.6

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is

expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate

lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground

and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with

the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and

therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through

Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze

in the lowlands, and may be threatened.

- At 2:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.7 feet (3.0 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late tonight to a crest of 16.6 feet (5.1 meters) early

tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

tomorrow afternoon.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

- Flood History...No available flood history.

Fld Observed Sat Sun Sun Sun

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Johnson Ranch 15.0 9.7 Sat 2pm 10.4 13.2 15.5 16.6

Johnson Ranch 4.6 3.0 Sat 2pm 3.2 4.0 4.7 5.1

