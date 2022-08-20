WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 232 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Fort Bend and southwestern Harris Counties through 300 PM CDT... At 232 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alief, or over Town West, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford, Bellaire, Katy, Richmond, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Town West, Pecan Grove, Eldridge \/ West Oaks, First Colony, Addicks Park Ten, Mission Bend, Spring Branch West, Fresno, Meadows Place, Fulshear, Westbury and Cinco Ranch. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2966 9541 2954 9549 2965 9591 2990 9572 TIME...MOT...LOC 1932Z 116DEG 19KT 2968 9560 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather