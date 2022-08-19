WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

948 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Matagorda and Wharton.

* WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 948 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Boling-Iago and Danevang.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...TROPICAL FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE...

A very moist and somewhat unstable tropical airmass remains in

place across the area. Meanwhile...the vertical wind profile over

the area shows light and variable winds. These conditions are

favorable for the development of tropical funnel clouds, especially

where rain-cooled boundaries...known as outflow boundaries...and

the sea breeze collide.

These tropical funnel clouds are usually short-lived and do not

reach the ground. If the funnel cloud becomes more severe and

reaches the ground...minor damage may occur...and a tornado

warning will likely be issued.

Stay tuned for later statements and updates on this weather

situation.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather