WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 948 AM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Matagorda and Wharton. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 948 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Boling-Iago and Danevang. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...TROPICAL FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE... A very moist and somewhat unstable tropical airmass remains in place across the area. Meanwhile...the vertical wind profile over the area shows light and variable winds. These conditions are favorable for the development of tropical funnel clouds, especially where rain-cooled boundaries...known as outflow boundaries...and the sea breeze collide. These tropical funnel clouds are usually short-lived and do not reach the ground. If the funnel cloud becomes more severe and reaches the ground...minor damage may occur...and a tornado warning will likely be issued. Stay tuned for later statements and updates on this weather situation. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather