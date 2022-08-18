WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

524 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Fort Bend and Harris.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Northwestern Pearland, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford,

Bellaire, West University Place, Jersey Village, Hunters

Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village,

Spring Valley, Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, Greenway / Upper

Kirby Area, Memorial Park, Spring Branch North, Spring Branch

West, Neartown / Montrose, Greater Heights, University Place

and Fourth Ward.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

