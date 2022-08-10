WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 741 PM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN AUSTIN...NORTHWESTERN FORT BEND...SOUTHERN WALLER AND WEST CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTIES... At 741 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Spring Branch North to near Katy to near San Felipe, moving south at 10 mph. A 58 mph wind gust was recorded at Houston Executive Airport at 715pm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Katy, Sealy, Brookshire, Addicks Park Ten, Mission Bend, Eldridge \/ West Oaks, Spring Branch West, Wallis, Fulshear, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison, Westchase, Sharpstown, Cinco Ranch, Briar Forest, Weston Lakes, Alief, Four Corners and Mid West. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN VICTORIA AND NORTHEASTERN GOLIAD COUNTIES... At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Weesatche, or 10 miles southeast of Yorktown, moving southwest at 15 mph. Weesatche, Weser and Ander. This includes the following highways... US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 640. US Highway 59 near mile marker 668. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather