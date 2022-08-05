WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

516 PM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Grimes,

northwestern Montgomery, south central Madison and west central

Walker Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 515 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles east of Bedias, or 12 miles southeast of Madisonville, moving

southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bedias and Roans Prairie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3095 9583 3081 9565 3052 9588 3070 9610

TIME...MOT...LOC 2215Z 040DEG 18KT 3079 9582

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

