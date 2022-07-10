WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 10, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

359 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with air temperatures up 105

and heat index values up to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Walker, Washington, Grimes, Colorado and Austin

Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to

114 expected.

* WHERE...Waller County.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values in excess of 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum air temperatures

up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Houston, Madison, Burleson and Brazos Counties.

...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 106 AND 110 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED

TODAY...

The combination of above normal temperatures and higher dewpoints

will produce elevated heat indices between 106 and 110 degrees

this afternoon. There may be a few locations in the Rio Grande

Valley that approach 112 degrees for an hour or two between 1 and

6 PM. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink

plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and

take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets

should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather

when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of

minutes.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather