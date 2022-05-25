WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

417 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Galveston,

Chambers and southeastern Liberty Counties through 445 AM CDT...

At 417 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Wildwood to 7 miles east of San Luis Pass.

Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, La Marque,

Hitchcock, Galveston Pier 21, Anahuac, Bayou Vista, Jamaica Beach,

Tiki Island, Daisetta, Devers, High Island, Scholes Field, Port

Bolivar, Offatts Bayou, Galveston Pleasure Pier, Pelican Island,

Galveston State Park and Crystal Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for

southeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 2940 9436 2929 9457 2916 9470 2896 9508

2897 9508 3019 9462 3011 9460 3011 9445

2989 9444 2989 9436 2956 9435 2955 9439

2946 9435

TIME...MOT...LOC 0917Z 233DEG 18KT 3054 9445 2906 9500

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

