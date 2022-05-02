WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

409 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Persistent onshore winds bringing dangerous rip currents

and abnormally high water levels at high tide.

* WHERE...Gulf-facing Beaches in Southeast Texas.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding may be

possible from higher than usual water levels at high tide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to be near 3

feet above MLLW at times of high tide this morning and tomorrow

morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather