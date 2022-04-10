WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

222 PM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southerly winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40

mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Southeast Texas.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island,

and the Bolivar Peninsula.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE...The Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

