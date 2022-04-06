WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1024 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * WHERE...Inland Harris, Inland Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Galveston, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather