WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

927 AM MST Sun Nov 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Precipitation has moved out of the area, therefore the Winter

Weather Advisory is cancelled.

