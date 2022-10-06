TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 6, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

502 PM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Sierra Blanca, Tornillo, Fort Hancock, Fort Quitman,

Esperanza, Acala, Finlay, McNary, Quitman Canyon and Sunset

Ranches.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather