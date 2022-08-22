TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

853 PM MDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTY...

At 853 PM MDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy

rain in West and Central El Paso. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Public reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, East El Paso,

Mission Valley, Sunland Park, Fort Bliss and Franklin Mountains

State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of western Texas,

including the following county, El Paso.

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small

stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please

continue to heed remaining road closures.

