TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... South Central Otero County in south central New Mexico... North Central Hudspeth County in western Texas... * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 449 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 24 hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Cornudas Mountains. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas, including the following counties, in south central New Mexico, Otero. In western Texas, Hudspeth. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.