TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 417 PM MDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and street flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, El Paso. * WHEN...Until 615 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor street flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... West El Paso, Central El Paso, East El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Fort Bliss, Biggs Field and Franklin Mountains State Park. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____