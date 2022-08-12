TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 503 PM MDT Fri Aug 12 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, El Paso. * WHEN...Until 700 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water along and over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Grande, Rio. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... East El Paso, Mission Valley, Clint, Horizon City, San Elizario, Socorro and Sparks. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather