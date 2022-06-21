TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service El Paso TX 700 PM MDT Tue Jun 21 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL HUDSPETH COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather