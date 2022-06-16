TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service El Paso TX

716 PM MDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Hudspeth and

southeastern El Paso Counties through 745 PM MDT...

At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Indian Cliffs Ranch, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

East El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Clint, Horizon City,

Fabens, Tornillo, San Elizario, Indian Cliffs Ranch, Socorro, Sparks,

Agua Dulce, Dairyland, Lake Way Estates, Montana Vista, Colonia del

Paso and Homestead Meadows.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 32 and 59.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 3156 10627 3157 10628 3162 10630 3169 10635

3183 10619 3151 10589 3141 10602

TIME...MOT...LOC 0115Z 133DEG 16KT 3154 10606

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

