TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

540 PM MDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Northern El Paso County in far west Texas. More

specifically portions of Northeast El Paso north of Loop 375.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 538 PM MDT, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain

in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have already fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Northeast El Paso and Franklin Mountains State Park.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

