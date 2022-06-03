TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service El Paso TX

1033 PM MDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT

FOR SOUTHERN OTERO AND NORTHERN HUDSPETH COUNTIES...

At 1032 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast

of Dell City, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Crow Flats, Far Western Portions

of Guadalupe Mountains National Park and Gypsum Dunes at Guadalupe

National Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

