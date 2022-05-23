TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service El Paso TX

430 PM MDT Mon May 23 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Hudspeth County through 500 PM MDT...

At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Frenchman Canyon, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Indio Mountains Research Station and Big Box.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3072 10510 3075 10512 3076 10516 3078 10517

3077 10518 3079 10519 3078 10521 3081 10522

3079 10526 3083 10529 3082 10530 3082 10531

3094 10511 3076 10492 3075 10492

TIME...MOT...LOC 2229Z 220DEG 11KT 3083 10518

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dimmit County through

615 PM CDT...

At 531 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Chupadera Ranch Airport to

near Catarina to Chaparral Wildlife Management Area. Movement was

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

Carrizo Springs, Asherton, Light, Carrizo Hill, Gilson Groves,

Catarina, Chaparral Wildlife Management Area and Brundage.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2821 10011 2863 10009 2851 9940 2835 9939

2820 9957 2820 9989

TIME...MOT...LOC 2231Z 258DEG 24KT 2824 9998 2831 9960 2831 9940

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hamilton County

through 600 PM CDT...

At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Evant, or 11 miles southwest of Hamilton, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Hamilton and Evant.

LAT...LON 3194 9796 3167 9777 3144 9823 3161 9837

TIME...MOT...LOC 2232Z 232DEG 20KT 3156 9820

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather