TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

640 AM MDT Fri May 20 2022

... CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY..

Critical fire weather conditions expected today as dry weather

and gusty winds return to the region due to an upper level system

approaching the area.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

* WIND...West southwest between 15 and 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY..6 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

