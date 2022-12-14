WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 737 PM CST Wed Dec 14 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.6 feet Monday morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather