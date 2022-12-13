WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Lamar County in north central Texas... * Until 1130 AM CST. * At 1050 AM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Sumner, or 12 miles west of Paris, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency Management confirmed tornado. A tornado was reported in western Lamar County near Tigertown. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Paris, Lake Crook, Arthur City, Powderly, Sumner, Lake Gibbons, Pat Mayse Lake, Camp Maxey, Forest Hill, Toco, Forest Chapel, Midcity, Chicota, Petty, Globe, Brookston, Tigertown, Belk and Garretts Bluff. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather