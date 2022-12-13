WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1026 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL FANNIN COUNTY... At 1025 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dodd City, or near Bonham, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Honey Grove around 1040 AM CST. Coffee Mill Lake around 1045 AM CST. Crockett Lake around 1050 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lannius, Windom, Cotton Center, Carson, Allens Chapel, Allens Point and Lamasco. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather