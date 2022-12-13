WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Rockwall County in north central Texas...

Southwestern Hunt County in north central Texas...

Kaufman County in north central Texas...

Eastern Dallas County in north central Texas...

* Until 1100 AM CST.

* At 954 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Balch

Springs, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Balch Springs,

Sachse, Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Kaufman, Royse City, Heath,

Fate, Sunnyvale, Wilmer, Crandall, Ferris and Combine.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 20 between mile markers 478 and 512.

Interstate 30 between mile markers 59 and 83.

Interstate 45 between mile markers 267 and 269.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central

Texas. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 500 PM CST for

north central Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather