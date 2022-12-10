WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 905 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Rockwall, Kaufman and Hunt Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...From this evening to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Caution should be exercised near the river as water begins to flow out of the banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 6.9 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 15.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO MONDAY MORNING... * WHERE...South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * WHEN...From late tonight to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur. - At 8:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 6.0 feet. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. just after midnight tonight to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather