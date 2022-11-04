WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Central Henderson County in central Texas...

East central Navarro County in north central Texas...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Trinidad Lake, or 17 miles southwest of Athens,

moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Malakoff, Caney City, Forest Grove Reservoir and Cedar Creek

Reservoir around 545 PM CDT.

Athens around 555 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cross

Roads, Log Cabin, Crescent Heights, Murchison, Goodlow, Mankin, Star

Harbor and Payne Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HENDERSON COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out

of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central

Texas.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHEASTERN KAUFMAN AND SOUTHWESTERN VAN ZANDT COUNTIES...

At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 7 miles north of Purtis Creek State Park, or 8 miles

southwest of Canton, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Canton around 540 PM CDT.

Edgewood and Fruitvale around 550 PM CDT.

Grand Saline around 600 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Myrtle

Springs, Prairieville, Jones, Whitton, Phalba, Roddy, Jackson,

Oakland, Wise and Tundra.

TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a

vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an

interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid

windows.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather