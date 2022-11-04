WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Hunt County in north central Texas...

Northeastern Kaufman County in north central Texas...

Northwestern Van Zandt County in north central Texas...

Southwestern Hopkins County in north central Texas...

Northwestern Rains County in north central Texas...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 427 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Terrell,

moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Greenville, Terrell, Kaufman, West Tawakoni, Quinlan, East

Tawakoni, Point, Cumby, Campbell, Hawk Cove, Grays Prairie, Lake

Tawakoni, Greenville Club Lake, Lake Tawakoni State Park, New

Terrell City Lake, Elmo, Oak Grove, Lone Oak, Post Oak Bend City

and Union Valley.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 20 between mile markers 496 and 510.

Interstate 30 between mile markers 80 and 87, and between mile

markers 100 and 115.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central

Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Rockwall County in north central Texas...

Southeastern Tarrant County in north central Texas...

Collin County in north central Texas...

Dallas County in north central Texas...

Southern Grayson County in north central Texas...

Western Fannin County in north central Texas...

* At 428 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Bells to Allen to Grand Prairie, moving

northeast at 50 mph.

Dallas, Arlington, Plano, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite,

McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Mansfield,

Rowlett, Desoto, Cedar Hill, Wylie, Duncanville, Sherman and

Rockwall.

Interstate 35E between mile markers 414 and 441.

Interstate 20 between mile markers 452 and 485.

Interstate 30 between mile markers 33 and 79.

Interstate 45 between mile markers 271 and 284.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL FANNIN COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out

of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN

LAMAR COUNTY...

At 427 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Sumner, or 9

miles west of Paris, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed a tornado north of Brookston a

few minutes ago.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornado will be near...

Lake Crook around 435 PM CDT.

Camp Maxey around 440 PM CDT.

Pat Mayse Lake and Powderly around 445 PM CDT.

Arthur City around 450 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include East

Direct, Toco, Chicota, Globe, Brookston, Tigertown, Forest Chapel,

Belk, Midcity and Garretts Bluff.

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! If you are

outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest

substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor

of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

