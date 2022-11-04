WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Northern Lamar County in north central Texas...

Southeastern Fannin County in north central Texas...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 356 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Honey Grove, or 14 miles southeast of Bonham,

moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Honey Grove around 400 PM CDT.

Roxton around 410 PM CDT.

Sumner and Lake Gibbons around 425 PM CDT.

Paris, Camp Maxey and Lake Crook around 430 PM CDT.

Pat Mayse Lake and Powderly around 435 PM CDT.

Arthur City around 440 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include East

Direct, Toco, Noble, Forest Chapel, Cotton Center, Midcity, Garretts

Bluff, Direct, Allens Chapel and Allens Point.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL KAUFMAN AND NORTH

CENTRAL ELLIS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central

Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTY...

At 356 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mesquite,

moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Dallas, Mesquite, Balch Springs, Seagoville, Hutchins and Sunnyvale.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNT COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN LAMAR AND EASTERN FANNIN COUNTIES...

At 359 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Honey Grove, or

15 miles east of Bonham, moving northeast at 65 mph.

Paris, Honey Grove, Dodd City, Powderly, Sumner, Lake Gibbons,

Crockett Lake, Arthur City, Coffee Mill Lake, Pat Mayse Lake, Camp

Maxey, Bonham State Park, Lake Crook, Forest Hill, Ladonia, Pecan

Gap, Windom, Telephone, Cotton Center and Midcity.

