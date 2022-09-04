WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

517 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Erath

and central Comanche Counties through 600 PM CDT...

At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Dublin, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Stephenville and Dublin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3217 9848 3221 9825 3196 9813 3192 9853

TIME...MOT...LOC 2216Z 346DEG 8KT 3213 9840

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

