WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 352 PM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Montague, northeastern Wise and southwestern Cooke Counties through 430 PM CDT... At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Forestburg, or 17 miles east of Bowie, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Alvord, Sunset and Forestburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3364 9765 3357 9738 3329 9739 3340 9786 TIME...MOT...LOC 2052Z 016DEG 13KT 3353 9754 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____