AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

156 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following

counties, Anderson, Falls, Freestone, Leon, Limestone, Milam and

Robertson.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This

will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying

and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in

the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Mexia, Hearne, Groesbeck, Buffalo, Franklin, Calvert,

Centerville,and surrounding areas.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, Bexar and Guadalupe.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT.

Water over roadways.

- At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Selma, Randolph

AFB, St. Hedwig, Santa Clara and Converse.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

