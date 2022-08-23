WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

Issued by National Weather Service Norman OK

251 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Henderson and Navarro

Counties.

For the Trinity River...including Trinidad...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO SUNDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.2 feet.

- Flood stage is 33.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

Thursday afternoon to a crest of 35.0 feet Friday evening. It

will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening.

