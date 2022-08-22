WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

Issued by National Weather Service Norman OK

638 PM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of north central Texas and

northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central

Texas, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath,

Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Montague, Palo

Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and

Young. In northeast Texas, Delta, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Van

Zandt.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of north central Texas,

northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following

counties, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell,

Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan,

Mills and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Henderson and Leon.

In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson.

