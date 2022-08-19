WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

525 PM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Lampasas County through 600 PM CDT...

At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Bend, or 12 miles northwest of Lampasas, moving

southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lampasas and Lometa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3114 9853 3116 9852 3116 9851 3118 9854

3119 9854 3131 9833 3120 9812 3103 9821

3103 9844 3106 9848 3108 9846 3110 9847

3111 9846 3112 9850 3109 9853 3113 9855

TIME...MOT...LOC 2224Z 322DEG 7KT 3114 9838

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

