SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

150 PM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Van

Zandt and eastern Henderson Counties through 215 PM CDT...

At 150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northeast of Athens, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Athens, Brownsboro, Murchison and Moore Station.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3239 9592 3242 9572 3217 9550 3204 9580

TIME...MOT...LOC 1850Z 331DEG 17KT 3232 9578

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

