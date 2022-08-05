WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

749 PM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Heat Advisory for North Texas will be allowed to expire on

time at 8 PM. However, seasonably hot weather will continue this

weekend with a few locations experiencing temperatures up to 103

and heat index values as high as 105. Continue practicing heat

safety to avoid heat-related illness.

