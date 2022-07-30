WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

342 PM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Jack County through

430 PM CDT...

At 342 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southeast of Bryson, or 10 miles southwest of Jacksboro, moving

north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Jacksboro and Bryson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3301 9843 3302 9842 3335 9842 3335 9792

3300 9792

TIME...MOT...LOC 2042Z 196DEG 5KT 3309 9825

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

